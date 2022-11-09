'Against culture of Maharashtra': Supriya Sule over Sattar's objectionable remarks

Supriya Sule breaks silence on Sattar's remarks

Meanwhile, a delegation of NCP called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and sought the removal of Sattar from the council of ministers

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 09 2022, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 01:05 ist
Supriya Sule is the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

A day after state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar used objectionable language against Supriya Sule, the Baramati MP broke her silence and said such utterances are against the culture of Maharashtra. 

“Such statements are against the culture of Maharashtra, particularly those sitting in power,” tweeted Sule, the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. 

Meanwhile, a delegation of NCP called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and sought the removal of Sattar from the council of ministers. 

The minister’s statement has come as a major embarrassment to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

“No one should speak bad about a lady,” Fadnavis said, adding that there should be a code of conduct on what should be spoken in politics. “In no way I am supporting Sattar but at the same time words like ‘Khokhe’ should not be used, both sides should exercise restraint,” he said.

The delegation was led by state NCP President and former minister Jayant Patil and former Speaker and former minister Dilip Walse-Patil, former minister Hasan Mushrif and national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

“We have demanded that Sattar be sacked from the ministry,” Crasto said. 

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray too came down heavily on the government and Sattar. 

“If a person uses foul language against a woman and he apologises, then it is called 'manners'. But the minister (Abdul Sattar) has used this language multiple times. The deputy chief minister should take responsibility for the statement,” Aaditya told reporters in Aurangabad. 

He also said the National Commission for Women should also take action in the matter. "We have to see what the National Commission for Women does. Merely sending notices won't work," he said.

