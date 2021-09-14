Ahead of Assembly polls, BJP plans big bash on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

With the BJP banking on PM Narendra Modi's face in most states in the upcoming Assembly polls next year, the party has planned a big bash spanning for three weeks from his birthday on September 17.

The party's national unit, state units and youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will start a 20-day long campaign across the country to mark the occasion at a time the party is falling back in a big way on Modi's charisma for the polls in seven states, six of which, including Uttar Pradesh are ruled by it.

BJP has changed its CM face in two party-ruled states going to polls - Uttarakhand, and the home state of Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat. Both the new Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand (a second-term MLA) and Bhupendra Singh Patel (a first-time MLA), though have long RSS backgrounds, are not well-known faces in the state politics, and hence it is apparent that BJP will go to polls in these two states, solely backing on Modi's charishma.

While Gujarat will go to polls towards the end of next year, Uttarakhand along with UP will go to polls in next six months.

Last year, the party could not celebrate Modi's birthday in a big way due to Covid-19 restrictions. It had organised Seva Saptah (week of service) to mark Modi's 70th birth anniversary. The party had then organised 70 virtual rallies, besides organising cleanliness drives at 70 spots in every district. However, people-to-people contact was very restricted due to Covid protocol amid rising cases.

This year, BJP has planned the celebration on a much larger scale, which includes events like setting up NaMo garden in each block (1,070 NaMo gardens) in party-ruled Madhya Pradesh to a massive OBC reachout in West Bengal, where it lost elections to Trinamool Congress early this year despite substantially increasing its vote percentage.

At the national level, the BJP has planned a 20-day long nationwide "Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan" during which blood donation camps, exhibitions on Modi's life, and donation of artificial limbs to Divyangs will be held. BJYM will host 'Nava Bharat Mela' across the country to mark Modi's birthday and his two decades in public service. It will start September 17 and conclude on October 7, when Modi had first taken oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, 20 years ago.

"The PM's birthday, which falls on September 17, is a day we spend in rendering service. October 7, the day he assumed office as chief minister, reminds us of his complete dedication to the service of our nation and its people, a quality that has been a feature of these 20-years of Narendra Modi's life," BJYM national President Tejasvi Surya said on Tuesday.

BJYM state units will be setting up stalls to facilitate registration for all citizens who wish to enroll for various central government welfare schemes and special stalls will be set up to encourage people to download the NaMo app.

Modi has a 13 year-tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, which the party will highlight.

The 'Nava Bharat Mela' organised by BJYM's district units will highlight the work of the Modi government in last seven years since the BJP under his leadership formed government in 2014, the first single party majority government after a gap of 30 years after Congress had done so in 1984, riding on the sympathy wave of Indira Gandhi's assassination.

