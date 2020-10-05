Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, LJP asks people to not vote for JD(U)

A day after ruling out any truce with JD(U) for the Assembly polls in Bihar starting this month, LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Monday wrote an open letter asking people not to vote for NDA ally JD(U), saying a vote given to that party will only encourage more migration of Bihari youths for jobs outside Bihar.

In what increasingly appeared a hatchet job, Paswan who has repeatedly professed his commitment to the BJP and had on Sunday even gone to the extent of saying that it will be BJP-LJP alliance that will come to power in Bihar after the polls, said on Monday "this is the most decisive moment in the history of Bihar. This is a question of life an death of 12 crore people of Bihar because we do not have with us any more time to lose. Even a single vote given to the JD(U) candidate, will force your kid towards migration (for livelihood)".

This was a day after Chirag announced his party’s decision not to fight the Bihar polls in the leadership of Nitish Kumar and to field candidates on seats being contested by JD(U).

Seeking support for his party candidates in the three-phase poll starting October 28, Chirag also sought to create an emotional chord recalling to people the connect of his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said, “I am the part (ansh) of my father. I will never accept defeat in any circumstances and will not allow the thinking of 'Bihar First and Bihari First' to be obliterated.”

Indicating that his party is ready for a long haul and take big risks, Chirag said this decision (to contest alone) has not been taken to rule Bihar but to honour its pride. “My father has always told me never to be frightened of walking alone on the path and that lakhs of people will back me if my direction and purpose are correct. I have to traverse a long path and gain more experience with your blessings”

Paswan’s assertion to be ready to go alone comes in the wake of JD(U) mounting pressure on BJP to show LJP the exit door from the alliance at NDA at the central level as well. BJP and JD(U) have reached a 50: 50 formula of seat-sharing for the state polls and LJP had to be accommodated from the BJP, a proposal which the LJP did not accept. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been named the face of NDA alliance in Bihar.

LJP on Sunday, however, said it wanted the BJP to head the future government in the state and that LJP MLAs will work towards this goal. LJP's move could substantially damage the JD(U)'s prospects in several seats as besides losing the Dalit votes, JD(U) runs the risk of even losing the support of BJP sympathisers in those constituencies, which may end up voting for LJP. By default, it can also boost the prospects of the opposition alliance of the RJD, Congress and the Left.