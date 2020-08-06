Ahead of Bihar polls, Rahul Gandhi asks Congress to unite all non-BJP forces

Ahead of Assembly elections in the state, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with Bihar Congress leaders, where he emphasised on the need to unite all those forces which are inimical to the BJP.

"Bihar has always shown 'dasha' (condition) and 'disha' (direction) to the country. Mahatma Gandhi launched his satyagraha against the British from Bihar's Champaran.... You (Congressmen) will also have to make extra effort in bringing all non-BJP parties, inimical to the BJP, under one roof if you want to fight the NDA tooth and nail," Rahul told top Congress leaders of the state including Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Sadanand Singh, Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha and working president Kaukab Quadri. Rahul was interacting with Bihar leaders through a virtual meet.

Launching a tirade against Narendra Modi, Rahul said the Prime Minister was lying on the issue of Chinese aggression and has misled the country on the Galwan Valley conflict.

Wondering why Nitish was silent on major national issues, Rahul asked the Bihar Chief Minister to explain how and why he failed to ameliorate people's sufferings during Covid-19.

'BAD TIMES AHEAD'

"I had warned in February itself that a Tsunami was waiting in the form of Covid-19 which would wreak havoc. Today, I am predicting yet again that we are headed for more bad times in view of growing unemployment and crippling economy," said Rahul asking his partymen to stand by youths, women and weaker sections and solve their problems.

Notably, Congress is in alliance with the RJD in Bihar. In 2015, it had contested under the banner of Grand Alliance which also had JD (U) under its umbrella. This Grand Alliance had completely decimated the BJP by winning 178 out of 243 seats. However, Nitish dumped the GA and joined hands with the BJP-led NDA in July 2017.

The ensuing Bihar Assembly polls are slated to be held in October-November this year. The term of the present Assembly expires on November 29.