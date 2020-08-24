Ahead of Congress Working Committee meeting meet, here's all you need to know

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resigned as the party's president following defeats in two consecutive General Elections, Sonia Gandhi took over as the party's interim president. However, now, she too has expressed concerns in occupying that space. Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on Monday likely to discuss the leadership crisis the party has once again entangled itself into.

Here are all the significant developments leading up to the meeting:

Letter of Dissent

The Congress party's failure to capture the voter's attention in elections and their inability to form a coherent and consistent stand against the Narendra Modi-led BJP has long prompted criticism from people within and outside parties. The consecutive losses have led to several Congresspersons to flag dissent and point out the leadership crisis the party has been suffering from.

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Twitter pointed out the letter written to Sonia Gandhi, signed by over 300 Congress members including some close associates of Rahul Gandhi, point towards the long visible leadership crisis. The letter criticises Rahul Gandhi for his ways of functioning and despite stepping down from the president position, he continues to dictate Congress' stand on various issues, which has not been working well for the party. The CWC meeting is likely to involve discussions on the differences Congress members have with the leadership.

Letter's demand

The need for collective decision-making is evident in the party and the letter further proposes the decentralization of power and having a full-time party president. It also suggested polls for the apex decision-making body, the CWC, and revival of the parliamentary board.

The dissenters demand inclusive politics and fear a 'loyal' party chief in place, according to TOI.

Divide within

The letter also received flak from several party members including Karnataka state chief DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and CMs of Punjab, Rajasthan, Puducherry among others.

They counter-argued that the Gandhis were integral to the party and it was necessary that they remain in control. The CWC meeting is likely to involve debating the 'loyalist' sentiment and the signatories of the letter who demand reform for the betterment.

Rahul Dilemma

There is increased confusion over Rahul Gandhi's role in party politics. Despite his absence as the president, he continues to influence and shift the position of the Congress on various things. His approach against Modi-led BJP is criticised by a few members, but, according to TOI, Rahul remains firm on his ways.

The 'loyalists' demand his return and then there are the ones demanding reform. The CWC meeting may shed some light on the development of Rahul's position in the party.

The way forward

With Sonia Gandhi expressing reservations on being the party's president and uncertainty over Rahul's return, the party's top position still remains devoid of any closure.

With Sonia's health complications and an unlikely chance of Rahul's return, the CWC meeting is crucial in determining the leadership of the party. Various solutions including having four vice-presidents, appointing another interim president and, some Congress leaders have also suggested passing on the baton to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.