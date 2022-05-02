Ahead of Gujarat polls, Hardik Patel dissociates himself from Congress on Twitter

Just months ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, Congress' state working president Hardik Patel on Monday removed mentions of his association with the party from his Twitter bio, further intensifying rumours of his possible split from the grand old party.

Patil, whose profile now reads "Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist. Committed to a better India," earlier included "working president of Gujarat Congress" in his bio. However, his profile's display photo continues to have the logo of the Congress party.

Patel had earlier expressed displeasure over the Gujarat Congress' "style of functioning", claiming that he was sidelined in the state unit and the leadership is not willing to utilise his "skills". He has since been invited to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

Patel has also praised the ruling BJP for its "decision-making capacity", which he said is lacking in the leadership of the opposition party's state unit, though he ruled out joining the saffron outfit.

Interestingly, the Congress also indicated a split between him and the party through a poster on the Twitter page of its Gujarat team. The party has announced a Satyameva Jayate Jansabha on May 3 in solidarity with independent MLA Jignesh Mevani, who was recently arrested for "derogatory" tweets on PM Modi. The poster has no mention of Patel as one of the people involved in the jansabha.

The change in Patel's Twitter bio comes following political strategist Prashant Kishor putting out a cryptic tweet, in which he called a “roller coaster ride” his successful decade of political consultancy which saw him working with clients as diverse as Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Jaganmohan Reddy, and hinted at "a new beginning" in his career.

