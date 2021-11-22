Mamata to arrive in Delhi today

Ahead of Parliament session, Mamata to arrive in Delhi today

Banerjee is likely to meet other like-minded party leaders to forge an alliance with

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 22 2021, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 11:42 ist
Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Monday evening for a four-day visit. She is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi.

The visit comes just ahead of the winter session of Parliament. Banerjee is likely to meet other like-minded party leaders to forge an alliance with the opposition in Parliament as the Centre is on a back foot since the repeal of farm laws.

The relation between the Congress and Trinamool has, however, hit a few hiccups after two Congress leaders, Luizinho Falerio and Sushmita Dev, joined Trinamool. Both the leaders have been sent to the Rajya Sabha by Trinamool. After this, the Congress state leaders and floor leader of the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have sharpened their attack on the Trinamool.

According to official sources, Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Monday around 5 pm and will return to Kolkata November 25 evening.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office indicated that the discussion between Banerjee and PM Modi might revolve around the state's pending financial dues, and the recent extension of the BSF's jurisdiction in the state from 15 km to 50 km from the International Borders.

The Chief Minister is also likely to meet interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The opposition parties are set to corner the government in the upcoming winter session of Parliament on issues of inflation, Chinese incursion, Pegasus spyware and farm laws. The session begins from November 29.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mamata Banerjee
Delhi
India News
BJP
Opposition
Congress
Parliament
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

 