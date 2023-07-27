Ahead of polls, BRS changes track on crucial issues

With Congress making a concerted effort to woo minorities in poll-bound Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has had to make tactical changes in firming up its position on key political issues and legislative business of the Modi government.

The conspicuous inflection in BRS stand on display this Monsoon Session of Parliament was also evident on Wednesday when party MP Nama Nageshwar Rao gave a separate notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Union government.

“Since the commencement of the session, all opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue,” said Rao after submitting the notice.

Though the house admitted the notice given by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, the BRS by taking an independent stand on the issue sought to delineate its position vis-a-vis the grand old party even as it tries to refurbish its anti-BJP credentials.

Last week, the party joined the Opposition ranks in opposing the Delhi ordinance which will come up for passage in the Rajya Sabha in the current session. On Wednesday, BRS chief whip in the Upper House J Santosh Kumar issued a whip to the party MPs to vote against the bill.

BRS’ attempts to re-calibrate its position vis-a-vis the BJP comes in the wake of Congress trying to emerge as the main challenger to K Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana by bringing on board Dalits, minorities and other weaker sections. At the Khammam rally earlier this month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called BRS a “B-team of the BJP”; accusing KCR’s party of bailing out the Modi government in legislative business in the Rajya Sabha where the government is short of majority.

“Minorities have realised in Telangana that they are safe only if Congress comes to power,” says Telangana Congress working president M Bhatti Vikramarka.

Muslims constitute almost 13 per cent of the electorate in Telangana and influence the outcome in 40 out of 119 seats in the state assembly.

With the rise of the BJP in Telangana after the division of Andhra Pradesh, BRS and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM have competed with the Congress for the Muslim votes in the states.

With Congress now making a renewed bid for this vote bank, the CM announced additional sops for the community. Last week the state government issued orders providing up to Rs 1 lakh in financial assistance with 100 per cent subsidy to poor Muslims. The Telangana chief minister has also announced that the party will oppose the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.