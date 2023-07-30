Ahead of state Assembly polls, Congress to organise 'Adivasi Gaurav Mahasabhas' to woo tribal voters

In an outreach to tribals to rally them against Modi government in an election year, Congress will organise 'Adivasi Gaurav Mahasabhas', meeting of tribal intellectuals and night stay of leaders in adivasi colonies across India on August 9 coinciding with the International Day of World's Indigenous Peoples Day.

Cultural events, night marches and tribute ceremonies will also be part of the programmes – held at state and assembly constituency levels – designed by the party as part of its outreach, which also comes against the backdrop of upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where there are substantial tribal voters.

Congress had started its Madhya Pradesh campaign from Jabalpur region where tribals have a strong presence while party-led governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are making extra efforts to woo tribals. It has also started a leadership development mission for tribals among others.

The party is planning to use the August 9 functions as an opportunity to tell adivasis that Congress is "consistently standing" by them and raising its voice though the Modi regime is "insulting, humiliating and harassing the tribal communities and also depriving" them of their legitimate rights.

Sources said Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has asked state units to organise programmes at state and assembly constituency levels on August 9 to honour the rich tribal heritage as well as act as an opportunity to appreciate their role as the torch-bearers of a sustainable world.

"All the leaders and workers of the party, along with our adivasi brothers and sisters, should also reiterate our commitment to the cause of an equitable and just society," Venugopal wrote.

At the state-level, the Congress has asked to organise 'Adivasi Gaurav Mahasabha' at a place that is traditionally or historically important to the Adivasis to highlight the party's contributions for the betterment of tribals. "We should also bring to the fore BJP’s inhuman atrocities and failures towards Adivasi welfare," he said.

The state units also should host 'Adivasi Intellectuals’ Forum Conference' to engage with thinkers, academicians, activists and students from tribal communities. At Assembly level, the programmes should have a tribute ceremony where contributions of tribals are honoured. The party units also should organise cultural events with local Influencers, which showcase the unique traditions, music, dance, and arts of the tribal communities residing in the state.

Leaders have also been asked to organise 'Sanrakshan Pratigya' highlighting BJP’s "atrocities and failures" towards tribals and renewing Congress' commitment to the cause of equity and justice for the tribals. Community dinner and night march are also being suggested by the central leadership.