Ahead of UP polls, Amit Shah to hold 'election masterclass' for state BJP leadership

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying everything to reach voters. To cement a victory in the crucial polls, Amit Shah will hold a ‘election masterclass’ on November 12 for state BJP leadership and review preparations for the polls.

The so-called masterclass will be held for nearly 700 leaders.

Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak told CNN-News18 that all 98 district presidents, the in-charges of all 403 assembly seats, six regional presidents of the party In UP, all senior state functionaries, and co-in-charges of the party at the state level have been invited to be present in Varanasi for the mega meeting.

The meeting will likely last for an entire day on November 12. Union Minister Amit Shah, who will be the convener in the meeting, he will also take stock of the election situation and BJP’s mega membership drive in the state.

“The detailed meeting could discuss how the campaign should run, what the preparations are and the leaders will also receive guidance from Amit Shah who has a long experience of handling elections in UP,” a source in the party told News18.

Apart from the meetings, BJP has also been trying to reach the minorities in the state. In a fresh attempt to woo the Nishad community, the party is planning to connect with the riverine community comprising 22 influential sub-castes like Nishads and Kashyaps.

Meanwhile, after the mega meeting on Nov 12, Shah is scheduled to visit Akhilesh Yadav's constituency Azamgarh on the next day, November 13, for a rally.

