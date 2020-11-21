AIADMK-BJP alliance to continue for elections in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK-BJP alliance to continue for elections in TN

Party coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam made the announcement at a government function attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

AIADMK on Saturday announced that its alliance with the BJP will continue for the 2021 Assembly elections. Party coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam made the announcement at a government function attended by Union Home Minister and BJP's chief election strategist Amit Shah. 

“In the elections to be held in future, the victorious alliance of AIADMK-BJP will continue,” Panneerselvam announced at a government function. 

The announcement by Panneerselvam is significant as it comes amidst speculation that the AIADMK and BJP might part ways and contest the 2021 elections separately. The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit has been at loggerheads with the state government over its refusal to grant permission for Vetrivel Yatra. 

