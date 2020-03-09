AIADMK nominates G K Vasan, Thambidurai for Rajya Sabha seat

Former Union Shipping Minister G K Vasan, son of veteran Congress leader G K Moopanar, will return to the Rajya Sabha after a gap of six years, this time with help from the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

While allotting one seat to its ally Tamil Maanila Congress, headed by Vasan, the AIADMK nominated former Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai and senior party leader K P Munusamy for the remaining two seats that it can win on its own.

Vasan, who was minister in both UPA-1 and UPA-2, resigned from the Congress in November 2014 and revived Tamil Maanila Congress, an outfit launched by his late father in 1996 when the then Congress leadership decided to align with AIADMK for the general elections.

Struggling to survive after having quit Congress, TMC aligned with AIADMK-BJP alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but lost the lone Thanjavur seat allotted to it. It is understood that Vasan has been given the RS seat on the prodding of the BJP, which seems to have mega plans to make inroads in Tamil Nadu.

Vasan, who was in Congress from 2002 to 2014, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year. Since the time TMC aligned with AIADMK, there has been speculation that he might merge his party with the BJP.

Thambidurai and Munusamy, both senior leaders of the AIADMK, lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Karur and Krishnagiri constituencies.

Six Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu will retire on April 2 and elections for the seats will be held on March 26. The ruling AIADMK and principal opposition party, DMK, can win three seats each given their strength in the Assembly.

DMK candidates Tiruchi N Siva, N R Elango and Anthiyur Selvaraj filed their nomination papers on Monday before the Returning Officer at the Secretariat.