AIADMK observes J Jayalalithaa’s 3rd death anniversary

Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK on Thursday observed its leader J Jayalalithaa’s third death anniversary by taking out a ‘peace rally’ to her memorial on the Marina Beach here.

Led by party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, thousands of party cadres and leaders, including ministers and MLAs, walked the 1.5-km distance from Wallajah Road to Jayalalithaa’s memorial.

Clad in black shirts, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami laid a wreath at the memorial even as thousands of cadres chanted slogans praising Jayalalithaa.

After the silent prayer for about two minutes, Panneerselvam administered a pledged to the cadre and asked them to take a vow to win hands down the upcoming polls to rural civic bodies in Tamil Nadu by being united and through hard work.

"Rather than asking what the party did for you, let us ask what we did for the party and let us work with unity for the people," Panneerselvam said.

Thousands of AIADMK cadre paid homage to Jayalalithaa across the state. Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 following cardiac arrest at the Apollo Hospitals where she underwent treatment for various ailments for 75 days.