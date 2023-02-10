AICC in-charge to meet top Maharashtra leaders amid crisis brewing within Congress

Amid brewing crisis in the Maharashtra Congress and war-of-words within the Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition alliance, the state’s in-charge HK Patil would fly down to Mumbai on Sunday and hold deliberations with the top leadership.

Senior Congressman Balasaheb Thorat has resigned as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the wake of the recently-concluded elections to the Nashik Division Graduates’ seat of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has launched a damage control exercise within the party as the local bodies polls in Maharashtra is round the corner.

Patil will have a one-on-one meeting with Thorat, a veteran politician who is a prominent figure in the sugar and cooperative sector. Patil would meet Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) President Bhai Jagtap separately to review the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ programme of the party.

Several senior Congress leaders have blamed state Patole over his style of functioning and are holding him responsible for the collapse of the MVA government because of his resignation as Speaker to take over as the MPCC chief.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut are among those who had openly blamed Patole.

Wadettiwar, a veteran from Vidarbha, a couple of days ago, called on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and briefed him of the party’s situation in Maharashtra. The Congress high-command is in touch with top leaders including former Chief Ministers - Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.