AICC unhappy over Tharoor's open remarks

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's open remarks that he wishes to focus on Kerala politics and was even willing to be the Chief Minister had not gone down well with the Congress national leadership too.

AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar told reporters that it was for the party to decide on candidatures. Party has a selection process of candidates and it would go accordingly.

After Tharoor expressed his wish to focus on Kerala politics there were reports that some other sitting MPs from Kerala were also expressing their desire to focus on Kerala politics rather than contesting again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Thrissur MP T N Prathapan had stated that he had conveyed to the party leadership that he preferred to work in the state.

Meanwhile, Anwar also said that there would not be any leadership change in the party in Kerala. He dismissed reports that some MPs from Kerala sought a change of party state president K Sudhakaran.

The Kerala PCC executive meeting on Thursday is likely to discuss the resentment among party leaders over the open remarks of Tharoor as well as his ongoing meetings with religious heads.