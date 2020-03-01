AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi calls Delhi riots 'targeted structural violence'

Calling the Delhi riots as "targeted structural violence," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the BJP government and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas.

Addressing a public meeting on AIMIM's 62nd foundation day here, the Hyderabad MP reiterated his charge that the violence happened due to the speeches made by BJP leaders. "This communal riot happened with full planning and preparation. An atmosphere of hatred was created. It cannot be called a communal riot but it is pogrom," he alleged.

"We were hopeful that you (Prime Minister) might have taken some lesson from 2002 (Gujarat riots) and ensure such thing would not recur...," Owaisi said.

Referring to slogans raised by some youths in Metro stations in Delhi, he said, ".. who are these people telling 'goli maaro desh ke gaddaron ko' (shoot the traitors). Prime Minister this riot happened with planning. This is targetted structural violence and its responsibility is on you."

The responsibility of Delhi riots lies at the doorstep of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he said. Appleaing to Modi to visit the riot-hit areas in the natnional capital, Owaisi wondered whether the Prime Minister would "narrate our pain in monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat."

He said the Prime Minister did not make a mention of the Delhi violence in his speech in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday though he dwelt on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Lashing out at Delhi police, Owaisi charged them with not responding to the calls of Muslims affected by the violence, which rocked parts of northeast Delhi last week claiming at least 42 lives and leaving over 200 injured.

Owaisi further said elected representatives of AIMIM would donate one month salary to the families of those killed in Delhi violence. He said AIMIM would urge Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to allow NPR exercise in the state.