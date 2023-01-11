AIUDF chief Ajmal hand in glove with BJP: Jairam Ramesh

'AIUDF chief Ajmal hand in glove with BJP,' says Jairam Ramesh

Jairam alleged that Ajmal is nothing but a mouthpiece for the BJP like some other parties such as the AIMIM

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2023, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 17:11 ist
"It is true that the Congress and the AIUDF fought the last Assembly elections as allies. That decision had not been easy for the Congress. But it was taken with the belief that Shri Ajmal will be a consistent and reliable partner who would strengthen secular forces in the state and in the country,"Jairam said. Credit: PT Photo

Once allies in Assam, Congress on Wednesday flayed the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal for his remarks against the grand-old party and accused him of being hand in glove with state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While attacking the Congress state leaders, Ajmal has alleged that they are working with BJP.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Badruddin Ajmal has made the most "unacceptable" and totally "bogus" remarks against the Congress leadership in Assam. He termed the remarks "blatantly defamatory".

Also Read | BJP has spoiled the atmosphere of the country: Rahul Gandhi

"It is true that the Congress and the AIUDF fought the last Assembly elections as allies. That decision had not been easy for the Congress. But it was taken with the belief that Shri Ajmal will be a consistent and reliable partner who would strengthen secular forces in the state and in the country,"Jairam said.

He alleged that the election results revealed that Ajmal had worked out an understanding with the Assam Chief Minister. The two had worked out an understanding with the sole purpose of maligning and defaming the Congress and its leadership.

"Shakenby the extraordinary success of Shri Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam, the Chief Minister of Assam and Shri Ajmal have mounted this latest attack," he said.

Jairam alleged that Ajmal is nothing but a mouthpiece for the BJP like some other parties such as the AIMIM. He has nothing whatsoever to do with the UPA as he claims.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jairam Ramesh
India News
Congress
AIUDF
Indian Politics
Badruddin Ajmal

What's Brewing

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

 