Ajay Maken appointed Congress in-charge in Rajasthan

Congress on Sunday appointed senior Congress leader Ajay Maken as party in-charge of Rajasthan besides setting up a three-panel that includes AICC Treasurer Ahmed Patel to oversee the "smooth" resolution of the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Maken will replace Avinash Pande as the AICC General Secretary in-charge in Rajasthan.

The three-member panel to "oversee and follow up the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan" also include Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and Maken.

Both Venugopal and Maken were sent to Jaipur after Pilot raised a rebellion against the Gehlot government last month.

Pilot and Gehlot were locked in a war of attrition before a resolution was arrived at following a meeting the former had with top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The climbdown of Pilot came after it was decided that a committee would be formed to look into the issues raised by Pilot during the rebellion against Gehlot.

Last month, the Rajasthan government stared at a crisis after Pilot moved around 20 MLAs to Haryana's Gurugram claiming that Gehlot has lost his majority. Pilot faction wanted removal of Gehlot from Chief Ministership while the Congress accused him of plotting the fall of the party-led government with the help of the BJP.

Soon after Pilot's rebellion, Gehlot removed him from the post of Deputy Chief Minister as well as his supporters from the Ministry. Some of the MLAs supporting Pilot were suspended also while Gehlot targeted Pilot calling him "useless".

However, Pilot could not go ahead with his rebellion as he lacked numbers. He ended the rebellion with the central Congress leadership stepping in to find an amicable solution.

Pilot and his supporters returned to Jaipur last week after the truce and attended the Assembly session that started with a vote of confidence, which Gehlot won comfortably.