Ajit group meets Sharad Pawar again

In a desperate attempt to keep the NCP intact, the party MLAs led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Monday.
The party’s ministers had met Pawar on Sunday as well.
Pawar heard them patiently in both the meetings, NCP working president Praful Patel said.
Also read | BJP-Sena-NCP govt has 210-plus MLAs: Eknath Shinde
During Monday’s meeting, Ajit Pawar and Patel were accompanied by state NCP President Sunil Tatkare and the MLAs supporting them.
During Sunday’s meeting, Ajit Pawar, Patel and Tatkare were accompanied by Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal and eight NCP ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmaraobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil.
The meeting comes a day ahead of the Opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru which Pawar and his daughter and national working president Supriya Sule would be joining.
