Ajit group meets Sharad Pawar again

Pawar heard them patiently in both the meetings, NCP working president Praful Patel said.

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 17 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 16:26 ist
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP (Ajit faction) leader Ajit Pawar with party leader Praful Patel. Credit: PTI Photo

In a desperate attempt to keep the NCP intact, the party MLAs led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Monday. 

The party’s ministers had met Pawar on Sunday as well.

Also read | BJP-Sena-NCP govt has 210-plus MLAs: Eknath Shinde

During Monday’s meeting, Ajit Pawar and Patel were accompanied by state NCP President Sunil Tatkare and the MLAs supporting them.

During Sunday’s meeting, Ajit Pawar, Patel and Tatkare were accompanied by Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal and eight NCP ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmaraobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil. 

The meeting comes a day ahead of the Opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru which Pawar and his daughter and national working president Supriya Sule would be joining.

Ajit Pawar
NCP
Sharad Pawar
BJP
Indian Politics
Maharashtra

