Ajit Pawar is new Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar elected as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 04 2022, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 16:41 ist

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar was elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Pawar (62) is a one-time MP from Baramati and a seven-time MLA from Baramati.

A four-time Deputy Chief Minister, he has held portfolios like Finance and Planning, Irrigation/Water Resources, Rural Development.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar
Indian Politics
NCP

What's Brewing

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Akasa Air unveils crew's first look

Akasa Air unveils crew's first look

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

 