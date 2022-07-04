Ajit Pawar elected as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar was elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday.
Pawar (62) is a one-time MP from Baramati and a seven-time MLA from Baramati.
A four-time Deputy Chief Minister, he has held portfolios like Finance and Planning, Irrigation/Water Resources, Rural Development.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli
Akasa Air unveils crew's first look
Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World
DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'
The essential guide to funding your studies abroad
A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava
Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks