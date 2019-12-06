Ajit Pawar gets a clean chit in irrigation scam in Maha

Maharashtra’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has cleared NCP's Ajit Pawar of allegations in irrigation scam.

The affidavit submitted by ACB on November 27 at Bombay High Court states 'Chairman of VIDC (Ajit Pawar) can't be held responsible for acts of executing agencies, as there's no legal duty on his part.'

