Ajit seeks Sharad’s blessings as 30 MLAs back him

Ajit Pawar seeks Sharad Pawar’s blessings, 30 MLAs attend rival NCP meet

The meet in Bandra was addressed with strong speeches by the rival NCP stalwarts like Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Rupali Chakankar and others.

IANS
IANS, Pawar seeks Sharad Pawar’s blessings, 30 MLAs attend rival NCP meet Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 16:12 ist
Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Breakaway Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sought his uncle and NCP founder-President Sharad Pawar’s "blessings’" for his rebellious move even as around 30 MLAs attended his first meeting here this afternoon.

The meet at MET Auditorium in Bandra was addressed with strong speeches by the rival NCP stalwarts like Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Rupali Chakankar and others, even as the party’s Whip Anil Patil claimed the support of at least 40 MLAs.

Read | NCP's 'Ajit Dada', go-getter and a man of comebacks

In a simultaneous show of strength, Sharad Pawar held his meeting at the Y.B. Chavan Auditorium where around a dozen MLAs attended besides a large number of party leaders from across the state.

The claims-counterclaims notwithstanding, senior leaders put the figures at 35 on Ajit Pawar side and 18 in Sharad Pawar’s camp, though the real picture has yet to emerge.

The NCP has 53 MLAs and Ajit Pawar would require the support of two-thirds - at least 36 legislators - without attracting the provisions of the anti-defection laws.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Nationalist Congress Party
NCP
Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar
Ajit Pawar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Everyone’s chasing Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

Everyone’s chasing Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

 