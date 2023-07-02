Ajit Pawar sworn-in as Maharashtra Deputy CM, switches sides to Shinde-Fadnavis government

Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and existing Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan.
Ministers of the Shiv Sena-BJP government too were present at the occasion.
NCP top brass meet on July 6 amid possible discontent
Ajit Pawar was accompanied there by over two dozen MLAs. The NCP in total has 54 MLAs.
It is not yet known whether there has been a formal split in the NCP or if a big chunk of the party is joining the Government. Incidentally, Pawar's aide and NCP Working President Praful Patel, too, is in Raj Bhavan.
“This is a new equation which would take Maharashtra ahead,” said state BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule.
The cabinet expansion and reshuffle would take place today.
