Ajit Pawar will get chance to become CM: Praful Patel

Ajit Pawar will get opportunity to become CM, says Praful Patel

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan recently claimed that NCP leader Ajit Pawar would be appointed as the state's chief minister.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 27 2023, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 16:11 ist
Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

NCP's Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel on Thursday said Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is a popular and heavyweight leader and he will get an opportunity to become the chief minister.

Asked about such speculation, Patel, who supports Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, told reporters in Nagpur that the post (of CM) is not vacant, so why talk about it. 

"Ajit Pawar is a popular and heavyweight leader. He has been leading our party for several years now. Those who work get the opportunity either today, tomorrow or day after. Many have got the opportunity. Ajit Dada will also get it, if not today, tomorrow or anytime in future. We will work in that direction," he said.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar won't become Maharashtra CM and he is aware of this fact, says Fadnavis

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan recently claimed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar would be appointed as the state's chief minister replacing Eknath Shinde on August 10.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed Chavan's claim saying Shinde will continue to be the chief minister and there will be no change of guard in the state.

Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2. While Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, the MLAs were sworn in as ministers. Later, the crucial finance department was allotted to Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Shinde had said Ajit Pawar's entry into the government posed no threat to him.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray praises his ex-cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar, says he works honestly

Asked about the possibility of him being inducted into the council of ministers at the Centre, Praful Patel there is no discussion on the Union cabinet reshuffle or expansion.

"I don't think it will happen," he said.

To another question, he said, "My constituency will always be Bhandara-Gondia."

Patel had earlier represented Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondia constituency in the Lok Sabha.

