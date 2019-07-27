Akbaruddin Owaisi gets clean chit on hate speech

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi got a reprieve from the Telangana police on Saturday with the Commissioner of Police of Karimnagar Kamalasan Reddy giving him a clean chit.

The Commissioner who had scrutinized the translation of Akbaruddin’s alleged hate speech in Karimnagar has said that there is nothing in the speech that would cause a communal rift.

Addressing a crowd on Sunday in Karimnagar, the younger brother of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the floor leader of the party in state Assembly, accused RSS of lynching Muslims and said that the RSS is yet to recover from his 2013 threat to finish off Hindus if the police were kept out for 15 minutes.

“The doctors say that I am not going to live for long. But I will have to die with one pain. Earlier there used to be a Muslim as a Deputy Mayor of Karimnagar. Now there is a BJP MP now. I don’t mind if you don’t want to vote for Majlis, but I can’t tolerate BJP winning,” said Akbaruddin who still carries a bullet in his body. He survived a murder attempt in 2011 and recently went to London for treatment.

With the provocative speech of Akbar becoming viral several BJP, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Sanghatan leaders lodged complaints in different police stations of the state. Karimnagar MP (BJP) Bandi Sanjay said that there was no communal harmony when MIM held the Deputy Mayor seat.

BJP official spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said that the party is observing the tapes and that he will send a report to Union Home Ministry.

However, Akbar in a statement released to the press said that there is nothing offensive or provocative in his speech. “I gave a speech in Karimnagar. I did not give any offensive or illegal statement nor did I hurt the feelings of any community. Some persons with an ulterior motive for their political gain are adding words and creating different meaning as per their own desire. My speech doesn’t constitute any offence. I have not contravened any provision of law."