Akhilesh accuses BJP govt of compromising on quality of Purvanchal Expressway

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday charged the BJP government with compromising on the quality of Purvanchal Expressway in a bid to cut down the project cost and inaugurate it before the assembly polls to claim credit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the expressway in Sultanpur on Tuesday.

"In a bid to make it cheap, there has been a compromise on its quality. In order to take credit ahead of the polls, the BJP is going to inaugurate the half-baked Purvanchal Expressway," the SP chief told reporters.

He said the foundation of the expressway was laid during his party's tenure.

