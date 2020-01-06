Akhilesh goes Modi way to decry JNU attack

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav appeared to have taken a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he slammed the attacks on JNU students in Delhi on Sunday.

''People wearing clothes of similar colour (read saffron) have been involved in attacks everywhere,'' Akhilesh said here on Monday.

The remarks were similar to those made by Modi while addressing a rally during the recently concluded Jharkhand assembly polls. Modi, while referring to the CAA protests in Assam, said that the protesters could be identified by their clothes.

''The JNU attack shows that the BJP can stoop to any level for power...the saffron party is using the violence to polarise the voters....the violence should be probed thoroughly,'' the SP president said in a Tweet.

BSP supremo Mayawati also condemned the JNU violence and sought a high-level inquiry into the same.

Meanwhile, several universities in Uttar Pradesh witnessed demonstrations by both the ABVP and Left organisations on Monday.

According to the reports, ABVP workers took out a march in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus in Varanasi and accused the Congress and AAP leaders of being behind the JNU violence.

SP students' wing also held a demonstration in Varanasi and shouted slogans against the ABVP and BJP. Protests were also held at Aligarh, Moradabad and some other places.

Sources said that security had been tightened in the sensitive districts after the JNU attack and the administration was keeping a strict watch on the situation.