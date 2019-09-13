Akhilesh seeks Shivpal's disqualification from assembly

In an indication that the tussle between Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav has reached the point of no return, the SP has sought the latter's disqualification from the state assembly under the Anti-Defection Law.

According to the sources, SP legislature party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary has moved a petition before UP assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit in this regard.

Chaudhary, in his petition, has claimed that Shivpal Singh Yadav has formed his own party and also put up his candidates in UP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said that the speaker would take a call on the petition after receiving a reply from Shivpal on the same.

SP sources said that the move indicated that there was now no chance of any kind of rapprochement between Akhilesh and Shivpal. ''Their fight has reached a point of no return,'' remarked a senior SP leader here.

SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav had tried to bring the two leaders together but did not succeed.

Shivpal had been elected on the SP ticket from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat in 2017 state assembly polls.

He, however, formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) and campaigned against the SP nominees in the LS polls.

He had also contested against party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay Yadav from Ferozabad. Shivpal made a significant dent into the SP vote bank and ensured Akshoy's defeat.

SP leaders also apprehended Shivpal's hand behind the defeat of Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav from Kannauj LS seat in the recent general elections.

Shivpal had been having estranged relations with Akhilesh since the latter sacked him from the post of party general secretary and as a minister in 2016.