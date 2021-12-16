Akhilesh, Shivpal shun differences, to contest Uttar Pradesh polls in alliance  

Nurturing dreams to oust the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday managed to persuade his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav to contest the elections in alliance with the SP.

Akhilesh, who drove to Shivpal's residence in the afternoon, was closeted with the latter for around half an hour. He later tweeted a picture showing himself and Shivpal.

The SP supremo said that he discussed the issue of alliance with Shivpal, who had floated the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) after being expelled from the SP months before the previous assembly polls in the state in 2017.

"Met the PSP president and discussed the alliance... SP is gaining in strength through alliances with regional outfits... we are heading toward a historical win in the polls," Akhilesh said in his tweet.

प्रसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से मुलाक़ात हुई और गठबंधन की बात तय हुई। क्षेत्रीय दलों को साथ लेने की नीति सपा को निरंतर मजबूत कर रही है और सपा और अन्य सहयोगियों को ऐतिहासिक जीत की ओर ले जा रही है। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/x3k5wWX09A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 16, 2021

According to the sources, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav played a crucial role in bringing the uncle and cousin together.

Akhilesh has already allied with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Suehldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and some other smaller outfits.

Leaders of both the SP and PSP hailed the alliance and said that it would prevent division in the core vote bank of the SP.

"BJP will now not be able to take advantage of the family feud in the elections," said a senior SP leader while speaking to DH in Lucknow.

Shivpal, who was one of the founders of the SP, had played an important role in strengthening the party at the grass-root level, party leaders said.

Although Shivpal's party could not win any seat in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it certainly affected SP's prospects on at least four to six seats.

Shivpal, who had contested against Akshoy Yadav, his nephew, from Firozabad LS seat, ensured defeat of the latter by bagging around one lakh votes. Akshoy's margin of defeat was less than one lakh. Similarly, he also played spoilsport at Kannauj, Etawah and some other seats.

