Akhilesh slams BJP over Sisodia raid, says BJP govt implicating Opposition leaders in false cases

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 22 2022, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 19:43 ist

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday extended support to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, whose residence was raided by the CBI recently in connection with the alleged irregularities in granting licenses to the liquor vends.

''While the US newspapers are praising the works done in the field of education in Delhi, the BJP-controlled police are hounding Sisodia,'' Akhilesh said while speaking to reporters in Azamgarh.

He also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of 'harassing' the opposition leaders and 'implicating' them in false cases. ''This government is harassing opposition leaders, who are being sent to jail in false cases...the people of the state are watching all this and will punish the BJP in the next general elections in 2024,'' Akhilesh said. 

The SP president said that the state government  had failed to deliver on the issues of inflation and employment and therefore was slapping false cases on the opposition leader in a bid to divert the attention of the people from these pressing issues.

''The UP government has been using all its energy on thwarting the agitation by the opposition parties rather than resolving the problems being faced by the people of the state,'' he added.

The SP chief also said that the NDA government was 'conspiring' to scrap the reservation for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and ST by 'privatising' the public sector enterprises.. ''Even the Army is being privatised,'' he added. 

