Akhilesh Yadav rules out alliance with Congress in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav categorically ruled out any kind of understanding with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh in the next Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held in May 2024 effectively shutting all doors on the grand old party and also dashed chances of a united opposition taking on the BJP in the elections.

In an informal chat with reporters at Amethi on Sunday evening, Akhilesh said that the SP-led alliance (SP, Rashtriya Lok Dal) would be putting up its candidates on all the 80 LS seats in the state in the next general elections.

''We are not going to form an electoral alliance with Rahul Gandhi....we will go to the polls with our existing alliance,'' the SP president said when queried about a possible electoral alliance with the Congress in 2024.

Akhilesh had also kept away from former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the state despite being invited by the Congress. SP leaders here told DH that Congress was not a major political player in UP and therefore they did not want to be seen to be led by the grand old party in the state.

Sources in the SP said that the party was eager to instead rope in Bhim Army president and firebrand dalit leader Chandrashekhar alias Ravan in its alliance in a bid to expand the alliance's reach into the electorally influential dalit community, especially in the western UP region.

The SP-RLD nominee had managed to wrest Khatauli seat in Muzaffarnagar district from the BJP by a margin of over 22 thousand votes in the recently held assembly by-poll in indicating that the former received support not only from their core vote bank of 'jats, yadavs' and Muslims but also from the dalits and other communities.

The alliance leaders here said that Chandrashekhar, who had formed Azad Samaj Party and commanded considerable influence over the dalit community in the western districts of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat and some others, had agreed to join hands with them in the 2024 general elections.

According to the political analysts here, Chandrashekhar's entry into the SP-RLD alliance could pose problems for both BSP and the BJP.