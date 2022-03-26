Akhilesh Yadav set to be leader of opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was unanimously elected as the leader of the SP legislature party at a meeting of the newly-elected party MLAs on Saturday.

Briefing reporters after the first meeting of the newly-elected MLAs at the party headquarters, Uttar Pradesh SP chief Naresh Uttam said Yadav has been elected as the leader of the legislature party.

With this, the SP president is all set to become the leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Yadav, who won from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri in the Uttar Assembly polls, had recently resigned from his Lok Sabha membership from Azamgarh.

Under Yadav's leadership, the SP will raise the issues concerning people in the Assembly and oppose the false claims and wrong policies of the state government, Uttam said.

