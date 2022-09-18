Akhilesh Yadav trolled for comment on newly-arrived cheetahs

As the entire nation celebrated PM Modi’s birthday on September 17 by welcoming 8 cheetahs to the Indian soil 70 years after their extinction, Akhilesh Yadav’s comment on the big cats ended up inviting a lot of mockery his way.

“Everybody was waiting for a roar. But it turned out to be a member of the cat family,” tweeted Yadav ridiculing the meow of cheetahs.

Twitter users immediately reacted to his post reminding him that cheetahs don't roar, they meow.

BJP leader Ajay Sehrawat, taking a dig at Yadav’s degree from Australia, said “He has studied from Australia? All the money wasted!”

BJP leader Ajay Sehrawat, taking a dig at Yadav's degree from Australia, said "He has studied from Australia? All the money wasted!"

Another BJP leader, Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded, “Rahul has many competitors but this gentleman is closest in the race to the bottom.”

Another BJP leader, Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded, "Rahul has many competitors but this gentleman is closest in the race to the bottom."

Another uses commented, “On Modi ji’s birthday, 8 cheetahs have been brought to India. At the same time if some donkeys are also exported, then it will mean even more.”

However, some users justified the SP leader's comment by reminding everyone that Kuno was originally getting prepared to welcome lions. Now that cheetahs have arrived instead, the expected roar of the lions has been replaced with meow of the cheetahs.

ये बात मज़ाक (व्यंग्य) में ही लिखी है।

Kuno was prepared for lions from Gir who roar. Which never happened. And now after years of wait Kuno is welcoming Cheetah who do not roar but meows like cat. #sarcasm#CheetahIsBack https://t.co/hT74NLbQHh — Rahul Shrivastava (@rahul_seo) September 17, 2022

On September 17, 8 cheetah were brought from Namibia to India. PM Modi at around 11:30 am released the cheetah into Kuno National Park. This move comes with the PM’s ambition of setting an example of how ecology and economy can both grow together.