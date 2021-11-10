Akhilesh Yadav warns of sit-in protests over ‘missing’ names in UP voters’ list

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav warned of a sit-in protest against the Election Commission of India if the names in the voters' list were not disclosed ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav warned of the agitation after he alleged that over 21 lakh new names were added and more than 16 lakh were removed from the voters' list in the state.

The final electoral roll will be published on January 5 next year by the poll body and the SP wants the draft list to be given immediately.

Also Read | SP should decide on merger or alliance with his party quickly: Shivpal Yadav

"In the electoral rolls, 21,56,262 names were added and 16,42,756 names were removed. The EC used to issue a list of voters after the addition and deletion of names. We don't know under whose pressure the EC is not providing the list this time around. As a political party, we want to know whose name is added or deleted but we have not got any information," Hindustan Times quoted Yadav as saying.

"We have made a complaint regarding this. Our senior leaders had given a memorandum to the EC. If needed, SP will sit on dharna against the EC," he added.

Also Read | Ahead of UP polls, Akhilesh Yadav launches 'scent of socialism'

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed everyone knew that people were ready to remove the BJP government in the state.

Stating that "senior officials in EC are from UP", Yadav said that he hoped his party will be given a hearing and the poll body would act in an unbiased manner.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: