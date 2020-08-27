Akhilesh slams decision to hold NEET, JEE amid Covid-19

Akhilesh Yadav writes open letter slamming Centre's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams amid pandemic

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  Aug 27 2020, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 14:51 ist
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday wrote an open letter opposing the central government's decision to hold NEET and JEE exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre is unnecessarily putting the students' health at risk.

"Funny and illogical things are being spread by the BJP that when people can come out for other work, why can't they give exams? It has forgotten that people are moving out in compulsion and even those who want to stay at home to save themselves are now being forced to come out of their homes in the name of examinations," Yadav said in the letter.

The SP chief asked who will be held responsible if students contract the infection.

He claimed that the saffron party is only concerned about people who vote for it.

"It appears that the BJP has come to know that the youth dealing with unemployment problem would no longer vote for them therefore, it is acting in a revengeful manner against the youth and their guardians," Yadav alleged.

Supporting the demand for postponement of NEET and JEE examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday had decided to jointly move the Supreme Court on the issue.

While the NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE Main has been planned from September 1-6.

