Akhilesh's plane denied landing by UP govt, claims SP

Akhilesh Yadav's plane denied landing in Moradabad by UP govt, claims SP

The district administration has denied the charge

PTI
PTI, Lucknow/Moradabad,
  • Feb 02 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 16:11 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has denied its chief Akhilesh Yadav permission to land his plane in Moradabad, while the district administration denied the charge, saying the landing was cancelled due to ongoing construction work.

"As per a pre-announced programme, national president Akhilesh Yadav was supposed to attend a function in Moradabad on February 4 but the Yogi Adityanath government is not allowing the plane to land," the party said in a tweet.

"This is a very condemnable act. The BJP's arrogance will end soon!" it added.

When contacted, City Magistrate Jyoti Singh told PTI that due to the construction work currently underway on the airstrip, landing is not possible for any plane.

According to the schedule, Yadav had to land at Mudha Pandey airstrip on Saturday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

 