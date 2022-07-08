All BJP MPs likely instructed to reach Delhi 2 days before July 18 Presidential poll

All BJP MPs told to reach Delhi 2 days before July 18

The BJP's national president J P Nadda will host a dinner meeting with all MPs of the party on July 16, sources said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 16:07 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP has asked all its MPs to reach Delhi by July 16 and stay here till July 18 to ensure full attendance of all the lawmakers for the Presidential election, sources said on Friday.

In these two days, the party will organise a training and demonstration session on how to cast vote in the Presidential elections, they said.

The BJP-led NDA has nominated Droupadi Murmu as its Presidential candidate. With the support of the YSR Congress, BJD and a few other parties it is all likely that she will get elected President of India.

BJP
Delhi
presidential poll
MPs
India News

