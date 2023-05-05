All demands of wrestlers met, let police finish its probe: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Friday asked the protesting wrestlers, who have been on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, to call off their protest and let the police probe their allegations against the WFI president.

''The government has accepted all their (wrestlers) demands.....the supreme court has also given its direction....the police should be allowed to complete their investigation into the allegations.'' Thakur, who was here to unveil the logo and mascot of the 'Khelo India University Games', told reporters.

''I urge the wrestlers to call off their dharna and cooperate with the cops in conducting a fair and impartial probe,'' he said. ''We will ensure that the protesting wrestlers get justice.,'' the minister added. The wrestlers had earlier accused Thakur of trying to hush up the matter.

The protesting wrestler have demanded that the findings of the committee which had been formed earlier to investigate charges of sexual harassment against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh be made public.

Singh, who has remained defiant and refused to resign, has also urged the wrestlers to end their protest. ''The police have already registered an FIR against me.....let the probe complete,'' he said.

The WFI chief had also said that he did not want to relinquish his post as a 'criminal'. He had, however, hit back at the protesting wrestlers saying that their demands were 'changing' with the passage of time.

Delhi police have registered an FIR against Singh regarding alleged sexual harassment of some female wrestlers and also under the POCSO Act as one of the alleged victim was a minor.