All eyes on BJP meet to decide next Uttarakhand CM

All eyes on BJP legislature party meeting to decide next Uttarakhand CM

Although Dhami lost his own seat of Khatima, he is the frontrunner for the top post

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Mar 21 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 15:30 ist
Pushkar Singh Dhami (L) during a press conference in the rup-up to the elections. Credit: PTI File Photo

All eyes are set on the BJP's legislature party meeting on Monday to decide the next chief minister of Uttarakhand, where the party stormed back to power for an unprecedented second successive term.

The meeting, to be attended by BJP's central observers for Uttarakhand—Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, is scheduled to start at the state party office on Balbir Road at 5 pm.

Also Read — Doubts over Dhami as CM of Uttarakhand persist; Yogi, Pramod Sawant set to continue as CMs of UP, Goa

The meeting will end the 10-day-long suspense over who will wear the crown in Uttarakhand where the BJP contested the elections, promising a young chief minister in Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Although Dhami lost his own seat of Khatima, he is the frontrunner for the top post among about half-a-dozen names doing the rounds. Other probable names for the top job include those of Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat, former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The party's newly-elected MLAs will also gather at the BJP office here for the meeting to elect their leader. The MLAs were earlier in the day sworn in as members of the state assembly by its proterm speaker Banshidhar Bhagat.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Pushkar Singh Dhami
BJP
India News
Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Elections
Uttarakhand Polls
Indian Politics
Assembly Elections 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

 