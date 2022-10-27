All eyes on Kharge's next task - Pick Congress's Team A

With Mallikarjun Kharge taking over as the new president of the Congress party on Wednesday, all eyes are on who all will constitute his team, especially the high-powered Working Committee for which there are several aspirants.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) under Sonia Gandhi along with other office bearers submitted their resignations soon after Kharge took over. The new president then set up a Steering Committee consisting of the members of CWC barring one.

The Steering Committee will now decide on the venue and date for the Plenary Session which will ratify Kharge’s election and possible election to the CWC, a demand raised by several leaders. The Plenary Session is likely to be held only after the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Yatra in February, sources said.

Except for Vivek Bansal, who was in the eye of a storm over the Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana where Ajay Maken lost by a whisker, and Special Invitees, Kharge has retained all members of the CWC in the Steering Committee.

The composition of the CWC will define Kharge’s presidency as it will reveal whether all the talk about rejuvenation process following Udaipur Chintan Shivir will take place. Kharge has announced that he is going to set up a Public Insight Group and a separate Election Department as decided in Udaipur earlier this May.

There were questions raised over the omission of Shashi Tharoor, Kharge’s opponent in the election, and leaders like Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot but Congress sources said the Steering Committee consists of CWC members under the previous president and people were overreading the appointments.

The question will be whether Kharge will prefer an election to the CWC or choosing members through consensus. As per Congress Constitution, 12 members to the CWC are elected while 11 others are nominated by the president. The nomination process is aimed at ensuring that the President is not cornered in the CWC as well as for ensuring representation of various groups.

Several leaders are aspiring to be in the new committee but with Kharge making it clear that he would implement the Udaipur Declaration of having 50 per cent in the leadership at all levels would be those below 50 years, many seniors may have to sit out.

One of the most anticipated inclusion will be that of Tharoor though Kharge has not revealed what is in his mind. A section of Kerala leaders are not that enthused with Tharoor’s prospects as it will increase his clout in the state where he could emerge as Chief Ministerial face, an eventuality with an enhanced profile.

Kerala leaders like Ramesh Chennithala will also like to be in the CWC. From Karnataka, it is to be seen who all will come into CWC.