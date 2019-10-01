All infiltrators will be thrown out of country: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that people of West Bengal are being deceived about National Register of Citizens (NRC). He was addressing a rally during his visit to the state.

"People with vested interests are deceiving West Bengal on NRC. I have come to tell you the truth," Shah said. He assured that no legal resident of West Bengal will be left out of the NRC, if it is implemented in the state but all infiltrators will be thrown out of India.

"I assure all Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain refugees, they won't have to leave the country; they will get citizenship. All infiltrators will be thrown out of the country," he said.

Stating that everyone hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to abrogate of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that that state has a 'special connection' with Article 370. "West Bengal and Article 370 have a special connection, because it was the son of this soil, Syama Prasad Mukherjee ji who raised the slogan 'Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan aur Ek Pradhan'. By removing Article 370, PM Modi has made Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India," Shah said. Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah asked Mamata to read history.

BJP chief Amit Shah said that in the next state polls, the saffron party will form the government in West Bengal under the leadership of PM Modi.

Shah said that the seats won by the party in West Bengal were instrumental in increasing the margin and taking tally above 300-plus in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. "The BJP has crossed the mark of 300 seats for the first time in the history of LS elections. The people of West Bengal have a major contribution in it," Shah said.