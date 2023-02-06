All is not well in Congress after Nashik MLC polls

All seems to be not well in Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) after the result declaration of Nashik Division Graduates’ seat election. The rift between Congressman Balasaheb Thorat and state President Nana Patole has come to the fore.

A section of top Congress leadership is unhappy with Patole, a veteran from the Vidarbha region.

Top leadership of the Maha Vikas Aghadi has urged the Congress leadership to sort out the issue.

Thorat wrote to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge against Patole, saying that he was unable to work with the Maharashtra unit chief, owing to the latter's 'anger' towards him. He reportedly also wrote of not being consulted when decisions are taken. Patole, meanwhile, replied "I do not know what letter Thorat saheb has written. I can speak on it if the contents are made available to me. I don't think Thorat has written any such letter."

Thorat’s brother-in-law and three-time MLC Dr Sudhir Tambe’s son Satyajeet Tambe was denied the AB Form despite assurance forcing him to contest the seat as an Independent and win the election.

Tambe Junior has defeated Shubhangi Patil who was backed by the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance. Tambe enjoys a good relationship with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He is also expected to meet Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP soon.

Tambe has alleged that he was constantly in touch with AICC’s Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil, however, he did not receive the AB Form. The blank form that he received from Patole’s office was for Nagpur and Aurangabad, however, when pointed out he was given another form in which his father’s name was there and marked nil in substitute candidate.

“It was a conspiracy to put my uncle (Thorat) in trouble,” Tambe alleged on Saturday.

It may be mentioned, Thorat is an eight-time MLA from Sangamner in Ahmednagar district and had been a minister for several years, a former MPCC President and currently the Congress Legislature Party leader.

Thorat, who underwent surgery recently, turned 70 on Sunday and addressed his workers and supporters online.

“Satyajeet’s rebellion was fuelled by dirty party politics…the internal politics within the party was distressing for me,” Thorat said, however, did not name anyone. “I have informed the party leadership in Delhi about the entire episode and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

On the other hand, veteran Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar said that the issue is disturbing and needs to be discussed in the party forum.

It may be mentioned, Dr Tambe was handed out a suspension by the AICC pending an enquiry while Satyajeet was expelled by MPCC for six years.

Asked about any complaint against him, Patole on Monday said: “I am not aware.”

(With PTI inputs)