All MLAs who revolted against Uddhav Thackeray

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that it could not restore Uddhav Thackeray as the Maharashtra CM since he resigned before the floor test, but concluded that the Governor had ‘erred’ thus extending the state’s ongoing political crisis.
The apex court decided that the Governor was wrong to have relied on the resolution of a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs to conclude that Uddhav had lost the majority.
Eknath Shinde and several other MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition had moved to Surat in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat on June 21st, 2022, putting the alliance in a precarious position. This action marked the beginning of the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis.
The main cause of the crisis was the split in the Shiv Sena party and Shinde becoming the Chief Minister, after which he formed a government with BJP.
Here are the MLAs from Shiv Sena along with Shinde who revolted against Thackrey’s leadership in the state.
Here’s the list of all 15 rebel MLAs:
Sanjay Shirsat
Bharat Gogawale
Sandipan Bhumre
Tanaji Sawant
Abdul Sattar
Lata Sonawane
Yamini Jadav
Prakash Surve
Anil Babar
Balaji Kinnikar
Mahesh Shinde
Chimanrao Patil
Ramesh Bonare
Sanjay Raimulkar
Balaji Kalyankar
While the SC verdict allows Shinde to continue as CM of the state, Uddhav Thackeray has noted that Shinde should resign on “moral grounds.”
