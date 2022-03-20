All parties, including Cong, try to divide people: Azad

All parties, including Congress, create division among people: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad recently met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, after which he said leadership change is not an issue

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 20 2022, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 18:45 ist
Former J&K chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Sunday, said political parties, including Congress, create division among people on various grounds.

"Political parties create division (among people) 24x7 on the basis of religion, caste and other things. I'm not forgiving any party, including mine (Congress). Civil society should stay together. Justice must be given to everyone irrespective of caste, religion," the G-23 leader said.

Speaking about the controversial film 'The Kashmir Files', he said Pakistan and militancy were responsible for what happened in J&K, adding that it affected all Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Muslims and Dogras. The recently-released film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Azad recently met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, after which he said leadership change is not an issue as the Congress Working Committee unanimously decided that she should continue as party chief till internal polls.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress
India News
Indian Politics
The Kashmir Files

Related videos

What's Brewing

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

What is happiness?

What is happiness?

Transgender people challenge stigma with art in Mumbai

Transgender people challenge stigma with art in Mumbai

Have you thought about your pet’s pawprint?

Have you thought about your pet’s pawprint?

 