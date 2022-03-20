All parties, including Congress, create division among people: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Sunday, said political parties, including Congress, create division among people on various grounds.

"Political parties create division (among people) 24x7 on the basis of religion, caste and other things. I'm not forgiving any party, including mine (Congress). Civil society should stay together. Justice must be given to everyone irrespective of caste, religion," the G-23 leader said.

Speaking about the controversial film 'The Kashmir Files', he said Pakistan and militancy were responsible for what happened in J&K, adding that it affected all Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Muslims and Dogras. The recently-released film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Azad recently met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, after which he said leadership change is not an issue as the Congress Working Committee unanimously decided that she should continue as party chief till internal polls.

