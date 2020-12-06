All political parties family-centric, except BJP: J P Nadda

Describing rival political parties as family-centric, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said the BJP is the only ideology-based party where the whole organisation is "one big family".

Nadda was addressing a booth committee of the Pradesh BJP on the third day of his four-day tour of Uttarakhand to galvanise the party's organisational structure.

"All other political parties have become confined to families, whereas ours is a party which in itself is one big family," he said.

"We are an ideology-based party that does not discriminate between classes, castes and religions," Nadda said.

Underlining the key role of the cadre in the party, he said even a booth level worker can be seen rising to eminent positions only in the BJP.

"Our cadre base is our speciality and it is built through booth committees," Nadda said at the meeting where he shared the dais with Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, district president Sita Ram Bhatt, Mandal president Vijendra Thapliyal and booth president Sonia Verma.

Presided by Verma, the meeting was termed as "historic" by the party. It is for the first time in the country's political history that the national president of a party shared the dais with the presidents of mandal and booth committees - two primary units of the party, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Nadda said booth committees are crucial as they bring the voter to polling booths.

"We in the BJP believe that if a booth is won the election is won," he said asking party workers to work collectively to strengthen the organisation.