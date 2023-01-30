All wolves are joining hands but I will fight them like a lion: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Wolves joining hands...will fight like lion: Andhra CM

IANS
IANS, Amaravati,
  • Jan 30 2023, 21:05 ist
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Credit: PTI Photo

Launching a scathing attack on Opposition parties, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday dubbed them as "wolves".

Reddy said that all wolves are joining hands but he will fight them like a lion.

"All the wolves are joining hands, but I am not scared. Ask me why? Because your son only believes in you (public) and God and will march ahead bravely like a lion," Jagan said at a public meeting in Vinukonda in Palnadu district.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President was apparently referring to the efforts to form an alliance of Jana Sena Party (JSP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

JSP leader and actor Pawan Kalyan, who is an ally of the BJP, is also trying to bring TDP on board to avoid a split of anti-YSRCP votes in next year's Assembly elections.

Reddy also took potshots at the Opposition for its 'false' propaganda that the state would be engulfed in a financial mess just like what happened in Sri Lanka.

"Many are jealous of the development in Andhra Pradesh under the YSRCP, and have decided to indulge in spreading false propaganda. Today, money is being credited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Do you recall such an exercise by the previous government? The previous regime was being run by a gang of thieves who used to gobble up money meant for public welfare. Do you want such a rule," the Chief Minister asked.

Reddy said that he only believes in the development of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, and is not bothered if the Opposition are joining hands to defame him.

Claiming that Andhra Pradesh is the fastest-growing state in the country, he said the state has achieved numero uno position by achieving a GSDP of 11.43 per cent.

The Chief Minister was addressing the public meeting after releasing aid under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme.

"Andhra Pradesh has set an example in the country with regard to growth rate. We are ahead of all states with a GSDP of 11.43 per cent. Every sector is developing simultaneously under the YSRCP government," he said.

This is the third consecutive year that the state government is disbursing aid under Jagananna Chedodu to washermen, Nayee Brahmins and tailors. A sum of Rs 330.15 crore was credited into the bank accounts of 3,30,145 beneficiaries as part of the exercise on Monday.

Under the Chedodu scheme, the beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 each per annum. The aid can be utilised by the beneficiaries to purchase tools, equipment and other necessary items to boost their income. So far, the government has extended Rs 927.51 crore aid to the beneficiaries.

"As promised, we will change the fate of the poor, who are the backbone of the state. Financial support would be provided to all without any discrimination," he said.

