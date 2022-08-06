All you need to know about India's new Vice President 'kisan putra' Jagdeep Dhankhar

A few weeks following the landslide victory of Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections against Yashwant Sinha, the NDA replicated the same with candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar sweeping the Vice Presidential polls to replace M Venkaiah Naidu, triumphing over Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Here is all you need to know about Jagdeep Dhankhar:

1. Born on May 15, 1951, Dhankar hails from the Kithana village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, coming from an agriculturally engaged family. After finishing his education from Chittorgarh, Dhankhar acquired a B.Sc in Physics from Maharaja's College in LLB. He even received an LLB degree from Jaipur University in 1979.

2. Dhankhar was enrolled with the Rajasthan Bar Council as an advocate in 1979.

3. He switched to politics in 1989 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu on a Janata Dal ticket the same year.

4. Eleven years after practicing as an advocate in Rajasthan High Court, he was appointed to the post of senior advocate in 1990.

5. As a lawyer, his primary areas of focus were steel, coal, mine and international commercial arbitration. He was also the youngest President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association, after being elected for the post at just 36 years old.

6. He was elected as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990 under the Chandra Shekhar ministry.

7. After the government dissolved the following year, Dhankhar shifted to state politics, becoming an MLA from Kishangarh in Rajasthan in 1993, representing the constituency till 1998.

8. After the brief stint, he explored political options before joining the BJP in 2008.

9. He was the senior-most designated Senior Advocate of Rajasthan till 2019 when he was appointed Governor of West Bengal.

10. Dhankhar succeeded Keshari Nath Tripathi as Governor of West Bengal 2019, after being appointed to the post by then President Ram Nath Kovind.

11. In the Governor's chair, his tussle with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was endless. While the Trinamool Congress accused Dhankhar of being a "BJP agent", the ruling party at the Centre hailed Dhankhar as an "upholder of constitutional norms".

12. Dhankhar has also been described as 'kisan putra' (son of farmer) by Narendra Modi and has been seen by the NDA as a worthy candidate for the post due to his humble background.