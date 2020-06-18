All you need to know about the ongoing political crisis in Manipur

Ahead of the Manipur Polls, a political crisis has arisen for the BJP in Manipur as nine MLAs - three from BJP, four from NPP, one from TMC and one Independent--resigned from the BJP-led coalition government. Meanwhile, at least 12 MLAs belonging to Congress and National People's Party (NPP) in Manipur on Thursday wrote a letter to the Manipur Assembly Secretary seeking a motion for removal of the Speaker alleging that the latter is acting in an "authoritarian" manner.

BJP MLAs S Subhash Chandra Singh, TT Haokip, and Samuel Jendai have resigned. While the NPP's Y Joykumar Singh, N Kayisi, L Jayant Kumar Singh, and Letpao Haokip have left the ministerial posts. Besides, T. Robindro Singh of Trinamool Congress and Independent MLA Shahabuddin have also withdrawn support from BJP.

The Congress is now all set to approach Governor Najma Heptullah to call for a special Assembly session to floor a no-confidence motion against the government. Senior Congress leader and former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh said that he will meet the Governor and demand that a special session be convened at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the MLAs including the former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh (NPP) are unhappy over the Speaker Yumnum Khemchand's decision to prepone a hearing for disqualification of seven Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP recently. The Speaker was supposed to pronounce his decision on June 22 but he preponed it to Thursday. Hence, they have now demanded a motion for remobal of the Speaker.

The total strength against Chief Minister N Biren Singh now stands at 28 in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, currently having a strength of 59. 18 BJP members are with CM Biren Singh. They are supported by four MLAs of Naga People's Front (NPF) and one MLA from Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Their total strength has come down to 23 MLAs.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 28 of the 60 seats while the BJP scored 21. The Congress claimed that it now has 31 MLAs in the 60-member House with an effective strength of 59 after the disqualification of former Forest Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar. He had won the 2017 election on a Congress ticket but later “defected” to the BJP.

Seven more Congress MLAs who had been supporting the BJP-led coalition are also facing the disqualification process. The final hearing is on June 22. The seven lawmakers had supported the BJP-led coalition government to 40 in the 60-member Assembly.

After hearing disqualification petitions against them, Justice K. Nobin Singh ordered that the seven MLAs “are restrained from entering the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Imphal” unless and until the petitions “are disposed of finally” by the Speaker.

Until Shyamkumar’s disqualification, the BJP-led coalition had 40 MLAs in the Assembly. The BJP had won 21 seats in the 2017 State polls, while main rival Congress had won 28. The majority mark in the House is 31.

Although the Congress was the single largest party, it could not form the government. Therefore, the BJP with the support of 4 National People’s Party MLAs, lone TMC MLA and 4 Naga People’s Front (BJP ally in Nagaland) formed its first government in the Northeast.

Biren Singh has been facing revolt since long and several attempts were made in past to dethrone him from within the party ranks. However, he managed to survive after the BJP central leadership’s intervention. But on April 9, Biren Singh divested his deputy and NPP leader Joykumar and another minister T. Bishwajit of the BJP of all portfolios, citing "derogatory remarks" against him. The deputy CM had slammed the CM saying that he had failed to provide adequate ration to people affected by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

Incidentally, Joykumar was DG Police of Manipur during Ibobi’s tenure and has a close working relationship with the former CM.

Manipur will see election for one Rajya Sabha seat on June 19. Both, the BJP and the Congress have fielded candidates for the lone seat of the upper house. BJP is backing Leisemba Sanajaoba, the titualar king of Manipur for the Rajya Sabha election, while the Congress nominee is T Mangi Babu.