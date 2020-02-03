Allahabad HC grants bail to BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in alleged rape case of law student

Allahabad High Court grants bail to former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student, on Monday, according to reports.

Allahabad High Court grants bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student. pic.twitter.com/MiQTXrrs5L — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2020

More details awaited...