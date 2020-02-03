Allahabad HC grants bail to BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in alleged rape case of law student

Allahabad High Court grants bail to former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student, on Monday, according to reports.
Allahabad High Court grants bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student. pic.twitter.com/MiQTXrrs5L
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2020
More details awaited...
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)