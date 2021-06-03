Alliances, choice of candidates led to Congress' loss in Assembly polls: Chavan panel

Choice of coalition partners, ticket distribution and weak organisation were some of the reasons cited by a five-member Congress panel for the party’s dismal performance in the recent round of assembly elections.

The five-member panel, with Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan as the convenor, submitted the report of the party’s performance in Kerala, Puducherry and Assam to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. A report of the West Bengal whitewash will be submitted soon as deliberations were still on with the leaders.

The Chavan Committee with Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari, Vincent Pala and Jothimani as members was constituted after the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 10 to assess reasons for the party’s shock defeat in Assam and Kerala – two states where it had pinned hopes on a victory. The Congress also lost the elections in Puducherry and failed to open its account in West Bengal where it was the second largest party in the state assembly.

The Chavan Committee interacted with key leaders of the party in the three states, winning and unsuccessful candidates, district presidents among others.

The committee members interacted with 150 members from the three states and held comprehensive deliberations to understand the reasons for the party’s defeat.

Chavan submitted the report on the three states – Assam, Kerala and Puducherry – to the Congress President on June 1 and made suggestions to strengthen the party.

Asked about the reports, Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi termed it as the first step of the exercise to understand the reason for the party’s defeat.

He said the next step would be to analyse the reports and take remedial steps.

Gandhi had said at the CWC meeting that the Committee would look at every aspect of recent electoral reverses and come back with its findings.

“These will yield uncomfortable lessons, but if we do not face up to the reality, if we do not look the facts in the face, we will not draw the right lessons,” she had said.